Live Coverage: #1 Virginia faces Louisville in ACC road finale

Top-ranked Virginia (26-2, 15-1 ACC) closes out its ACC regular-season road schedule by playing at Louisville (19-10, 9-7 ACC). Tipoff at KFC Yum! Center (22,090) is set for 8 p.m. Chris Graham leads our live coverage.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Louisville contest will be televised on the ACC Network and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (ESPN3.com) and ESPN App, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

A Win at Louisville Would:

Give UVA the first 9-0 ACC road record in league history and first perfect league road record since Duke went 8-0 in 2011-12.

Give UVA 16 ACC wins for the third time in school history.

Extend UVA’s school record ACC road winning streak to 10 games.

Give UVA 27 or more wins for the seventh time in history.

Give UVA a 24-3 all-time record as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Give UVA a six-game winning streak vs. the Cardinals and three-game winning streak at KFC Yum! Center.

Keys to the Game: Virginia

Tempo: Virginia was able to control tempo in the Jan. 31 win, with the game playing to 61 possessions per team, about 10 less than Louisville normally plays to. Less possessions means more importance on each possession, which heightens the impact of turnovers.

Virginia was able to control tempo in the Jan. 31 win, with the game playing to 61 possessions per team, about 10 less than Louisville normally plays to. Less possessions means more importance on each possession, which heightens the impact of turnovers. Attack the lane: Louisville is a big team, at times going 6’10”, 6’11” and 7’0” on the front line, yet Virginia was able to shoot 52.6 percent on two-point shots, and was 11-of-23 in the paint, comparable to the output from Louisville in the paint (12-of-22). The success in the lane led to the success from three-point range (9-of-16) for the ‘Hoos.

Louisville is a big team, at times going 6’10”, 6’11” and 7’0” on the front line, yet Virginia was able to shoot 52.6 percent on two-point shots, and was 11-of-23 in the paint, comparable to the output from Louisville in the paint (12-of-22). The success in the lane led to the success from three-point range (9-of-16) for the ‘Hoos. Intangibles: It’s Senior Night at Louisville, which could sure use a marquee win to beef up its NCAA Tournament resume, while Virginia might be as focused on managing minutes and making sure the plane leaves the airport with a healthy team as anything else. Not saying UVA doesn’t give its best effort, but you can expect Louisville to come out motivated.





