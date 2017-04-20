 jump to example.com

LiUNA endorses Ralph Northam for governor

Published Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017, 9:05 pm

ralph northamLiUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America) announced its endorsement of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the Virginia governor’s race.

Lieutenant Governor Northam has been a committed partner to Virginia labor, voting against a Right to Work constitutional amendment and fighting for equality for state employees, including pay raises and bans against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. The lieutenant governor has been a longtime advocate of raising the Commonwealth’s minimum wage, has fought to preserve mandatory project labor agreements for state-funded projects, and to “ban the box” on state employment applications.

“Fairness is one of Ralph’s Virginia values — that’s why we’re proud to have him fighting in labor’s corner,” said Dave Allison, Baltimore/Washington Laborers District Council Business Manager. “He’s advocated for equality, fairness, and protections for employees in the state senate and as lieutenant governor and he will continue to do so as Governor. He’s exactly the champion we need in Richmond. That’s why we’ll champion him this June and November with our wholehearted support.”

“It is a tremendous honor to receive LiUNA’s endorsement,” said Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam. “As governor, I’ll continue supporting Virginia’s labor community in their fight for fairness and equality. There will always be a seat at my table to discuss the rights and protections of workers in the Commonwealth.”

