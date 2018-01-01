Landes to co-chair regional budget meeting in Radford

Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, will co-chair the January 3, 2018 hearing on the Governor’s Proposed Amendments to the 2018-2020 Biennial State Budget. The hearing is open to the public and will be held in Kyle Hall at Radford University, located at 801 East Main Street, Radford, Virginia at 10:00 a.m.

“I look forward to chairing the House Appropriations and Senate Finance Committees’ public hearing on the Governor’s proposed amendments to the Biennial Budget,” said Landes. “These hearings are critical for members of the General Assembly and the Governor’s Office to receive input from the general public regarding the Governor’s proposed budget. Oftentimes, Governor McAuliffe’s priorities and proposals may not match those of the General Assembly or the citizens of the Commonwealth, and these hearings are a great opportunity to learn where those differences may rest,” noted Landes.

The purpose of these hearings is to receive comments on the Governor’s proposed amendments to the 2018-2020 biennial state budget. Individuals wishing to speak may register no earlier than one hour prior to the start of the hearing. Speakers are taken in the order of registration and asked to limit their comments to three minutes or less.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.