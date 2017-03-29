Kaine calls on Trump to veto resolution gutting Internet privacy rules

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement today calling on President Trump to veto a resolution that guts landmark privacy protections for customers of internet and telecommunications companies.

“President Trump should veto this bill, which jeopardizes the privacy of Virginians. This is an effort to weaken a regulation that prohibits broadband and other telecommunications companies from selling information about their customers without consent. Customers are entitled to privacy and should not have to worry about telecommunications providers going through their data or selling it without their knowledge.”

Senator Kaine voted against this resolution – S.J.Res.34 – when the Senate passed it last week. The resolution will soon head to the President, who can either sign or veto it.