House Dems challenge House Republicans to pass paid family leave for all Virginia workers

House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring reiterated their call for House Republicans to pass paid family leave legislation for all Virginia families.

“While we are pleased that the Speaker has extended paid parental leave to employees of the Virginia House of Delegates, we challenge his caucus to consider numerous paid sick and family leave proposals that House Democrats have put forth this year, including bills from Delegate Mark Sickles, Delegate Mark Levine, and Delegate Elizabeth Guzman. We hope that our colleagues across the aisle will consider all working Virginians deserving of paid sick and family leave.”

A year ago today, on Jan. 24, 2017, House Republicans last year killed Delegate Levine’s paid family bill in an unrecorded voice vote after interrogating him during his presentation about a past comment he made that had been critical of Donald Trump.