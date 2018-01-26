House Dems challenge House Republicans to pass paid family leave for all Virginia workers
House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring reiterated their call for House Republicans to pass paid family leave
“While we are pleased that the Speaker has extended paid parental leave
A year ago today, on Jan. 24, 2017, House Republicans last year killed Delegate Levine’s paid family bill in an unrecorded voice vote after interrogating him during his presentation about a past comment he made that had been critical of Donald Trump.
