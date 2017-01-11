House Democrats thank McAuliffe for commitment to jobs, economy

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

In response to Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s State of the Commonwealth Address, Virginia House Democratic Caucus leadership tonight thanked the governor for his commitment to creating jobs and strengthening the state’s economy.

“Governor McAuliffe has fought relentlessly to bring jobs and economic opportunity to our state, and his efforts have delivered real results,” said Virginia House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “Since the governor took office, we’ve seen the steepest drop in the unemployment rate under any administration in more than three decades. He also helped close more than $14 billion in economic development deals for our state. We thank the governor for his commitment to expanding opportunity for all Virginians, and we look forward to our continued partnership with him and his team during the upcoming legislative session.”

“The governor showed tonight that Virginia is stronger under Democratic leadership” said Delegate Charniele Herring, House Democratic Caucus Chair. “Yet much work remains to be done to ensure that all Virginians can find good-paying jobs. As the governor noted, we saw 149,000 open positions in the tech field in the last year alone. We commend Governor McAuliffe for his commitment to training a 21st-century workforce that can help fill those jobs.”