Gubernatorial candidate forum set for July 28 in Roanoke

Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 3:42 pm

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers will host an Agriculture and Forestry Gubernatorial Candidates’ Forum from 1-5 p.m. on July 28 in the Whitman Theater in Virginia Western Community College’s Business Science Building in Roanoke.

virginia farm bureauThe forum is being sponsored by Farm Bureau, the Virginia Agribusiness Council, the Virginia Forest Products Association and the Virginia Forestry Association. It is open to members of those organizations.

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam will discuss their plans to help agriculture and forestry—Virginia’s largest industry—prosper in the future.

“This is a timely opportunity for agriculturalists to hear both candidates’ thoughts on the future of farming and forestry in the commonwealth,” said VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor. “Historically, forums such as this have been well-attended, because members of the sponsor organizations are keenly interested in what their potential elected officials have to say.”

Participants will have the opportunity to submit written questions for each candidate during the forum. There also will be time to socialize with the candidates.

