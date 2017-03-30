 jump to example.com

Fishburne Military School announces new five-day boarding

Published Thursday, Mar. 30, 2017, 6:59 pm

fishburne military schoolFishburne Military School in Waynesboro officially unveiled a new five-day boarding program today.

The 137-year-old military school for boys will be opening its doors for the first time this fall to local area students who wish to reap the benefits of a boarding program while still living at home on weekends.

Fishburne’s Admissions Director, Cedrick Broadhurst explains, “There has been a tremendous amount of interest in Fishburne throughout the Shenandoah Valley and surrounding counties. This program will permit us to meet that rising demand while still retaining the traditional advantages of a boarding school environment.”

Fishburne currently permits a very limited number of Day Students, who report to classes in the mornings and then are picked up by their families to return home each day after the afternoon athletics period. The new five-day boarding program will fully incorporate local students into the Corps of Cadets and provide additional benefits such as evening study halls and the life-lessons learned from a live-in environment.

“While we do our absolute best to provide the full FMS experience to our day students, there are some advantages to boarding that they still miss out on. By living and working together throughout the week, our young men learn social and life skills that are priceless when it comes to making that transition to college life and beyond. Young men develop interpersonal skills and form bonds of friendship in a boarding environment that truly last a lifetime. This program opens up those opportunities to an entirely new pool of students,” Broadhurst further clarified.

The Fishburne Military School Admissions Department will begin accepting applications for five-day boarders beginning onMonday April 3rd. Applications will be available at www.fishburne.org or by contacting Fishburne Admissions at 540.946.7700.

