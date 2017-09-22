Expect delays on Rt. 250 bypass bridge in Albemarle County this weekend
Published Friday, Sep. 22, 2017, 6:13 pm
Motorists heading to and from events in Charlottesville this weekend should expect delays on the Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge over the Route 29/250 Bypass in Albemarle County.
The eastbound right lane will remain closed through Wednesday. The lane was originally expected to open on Monday but crews needed additional time to pour the concrete for the bridge deck.
Starting 8 p.m. Sunday, the westbound right lane will close to traffic through Oct. 9 for hydro demolition and overlay.
Additional overnight closures are planned through mid-October for pavement marking and other finishing work.
For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt250bridge.asp.
