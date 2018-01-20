EMU among four institutions receiving $2.7 million

The Virginia College Fund, a Richmond-based nonprofit, was the recipient of a $2,700,000 gift from the Guy E. Beatty Revocable Trust. The gift is the largest in the history of the organization. The funding will be used for scholarships and general support at the member institutions, noted Jim Dill, executive director, and president.

“This is a transformational gift for The VCF. We are grateful to Guy, his widow Betty, and the Beatty family for their long-term generosity and belief in a private college education. Guy was a long time board member and fully believed in our schools and the students they produce.”

Guy E. Beatty passed away in 2013. He was president and CEO for the Beatty Management Company, located in McLean.

The Virginia College Fund is in its 53rd year of “providing our member institutions the resources that will ensure their students an affordable, value-based education that prepares them for success in a global economy.” The member schools include Averett University in Danville, Bluefield College in Bluefield, Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, and Ferrum College in Ferrum.

The colleges and universities of The Virginia College Fund are members of the Council for Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), the State Council for Higher Education of Virginia (SCHEV), and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS).

“The VCF is proud of its legacy,” said Dill. “The VCF has a great history of assisting low-to-moderate income students, minority students, and first generation students, and those students seeking a smaller, more nurturing environment.”