‘Daily Show’ alum Demetri Martin to perform at Moss Arts Center

Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 7:00 pm

Known for his deadpan delivery and quirky one-liners, stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Demetri Martin brings his signature brand of witty, yet awkward humor to the Moss Arts Center on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Demetri MartinMartin will perform in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.

Martin started doing stand-up in New York City, and soon after became a staff writer for “Late Night with Conan O’ Brien.” In 2004, he landed his own special on “Comedy Central Presents” and became a regular on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in 2005.

Martin won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival for his first one-man show, “If I,” and has released two stand-up comedy albums and three hour-long specials, including Netflix’s “Demetri Martin Live (At the Time).” He starred in his own series for Comedy Central, “Important Things with Demetri Martin,” and has appeared in feature films and television shows, including Ang Lee’s “Taking Woodstock” and Showtime’s “House of Lies.”

His books, “This Is a Book by Demetri Martin” and “Point Your Face at This,” are both New York Times best sellers. His fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Playboy, and Esquire. Martin recently wrote and directed his first feature film, “Dean.”

This performance is a Moss Arts Center Student Ambassadors’ Choice event. The center’s student ambassador program gives Virginia Tech students the opportunity to deepen their engagement with the arts and strengthen their educational, leadership, and service experience.

Part of Hokie Hi at Virginia Tech, a series of events and traditions to welcome students to campus, this performance is supported in part by a gift from Bob and Susan Quisenberry.

 

Tickets

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for students and youth 18 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.

Parking is available in the North End Parking Garage on Turner Street. Virginia Tech faculty and staff possessing a valid Virginia Tech parking permit can enter and exit the garage free of charge. Limited street parking is also available. Parking on Alumni Mall is free on weekdays after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

