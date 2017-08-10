‘Daily Show’ alum Demetri Martin to perform at Moss Arts Center

Martin won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival for his first one-man show, “If I,” and has released two stand-up comedy albums and three hour-long specials, including Netflix’s “Demetri Martin Live (At the Time).” He starred in his own series for Comedy Central, “Important Things with Demetri Martin,” and has appeared in feature films and television shows, including Ang Lee’s “Taking Woodstock” and Showtime’s “House of Lies.”

His books, “This Is a Book by Demetri Martin” and “Point Your Face at This,” are both New York Times best sellers. His fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Playboy, and Esquire. Martin recently wrote and directed his first feature film, “Dean.”

This performance is a Moss Arts Center Student Ambassadors’ Choice event. The center’s student ambassador program gives Virginia Tech students the opportunity to deepen their engagement with the arts and strengthen their educational, leadership, and service experience.

Part of Hokie Hi at Virginia Tech, a series of events and traditions to welcome students to campus, this performance is supported in part by a gift from Bob and Susan Quisenberry.

