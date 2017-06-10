Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for June 12-16

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

Route 29 widening – Northbound traffic has been shifted to the two outside lanes within the work zone and the inside (left) lane is closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). Motorists should be alert for advance warning signs and move to the right lanes well ahead of the work zone. Shoulders are closed, travel lanes are narrowed and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive. Motorists should follow signs directing them through the work zone. The entrance to Sam’s Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart.

There may be intermittent lane restrictions and closures on Rio Mills Road near the Berkmar bridge while materials are moved out of the work area under the bridge. Motorists may encounter brief delays. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Milling and paving westbound between mile marker 120 and 114. Overnight Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, one lane closed. Stay alert for slowing moving vehicles and obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. On the Route 29/250 Bypass, stay alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions. Use caution traveling through work zone. Anticipated completion Sept. 28.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Milling and paving operations in both directions from the Interstate 64 interchange at mile marker 124 to the Charlottesville city limits. Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed. Obey traffic controls. Stay alert for slowing moving vehicles.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over North Fork Rivanna River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion July 28.

(UPDATE) Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Pipe replacement near Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday through Thursday. Motorists on Route 640 can use Route 784 (Doctors Crossing) to Route 600 (Watts Passage) to access Route 20. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

On Monday afternoon, eastbound lanes will open to traffic between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Lignum. Use caution while traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern.

Route 600 (York Road West) will remain closed this week between Route 3 and Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) for drainage work.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Expect new traffic pattern Tuesday:

Route 666 eastbound traffic will shift right on the bridge to allow crews to begin working in the median.

The permanent ramp to Route 29 southbound will open to traffic and the temporary loop ramp will be closed.

Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18 .

Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

(NEW) Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road) – Bridge inspection over Muddy Run. Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., obey traffic controls.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection in both directions at mile marker 20. Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Bridge inspection westbound over the Thornton River. Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Route 659 (Resettlement Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes.

Overnight Sunday , stay alert for new traffic pattern. Traffic will switch to new pavement between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Route 29 (Seminole Trail).

, stay alert for new traffic pattern. Traffic will switch to new pavement between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Overnight Sunday and Monday , crews will install new traffic signal mast arms at the intersection. Route 29 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Virginia State Police will direct traffic through the work zone.

and , crews will install new traffic signal mast arms at the intersection. Route 29 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Virginia State Police will direct traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6 .

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Louisa County

Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) – Pipe installation between Route 659 (Kents Store Way) and the Fluvanna County line. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Stay alert for workers on the shoulder.

(UPDATE) Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection over the Rapidan River. Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. Obey traffic controls.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Orange County

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

(NEW) Various routes – Bridge deck cleaning during daytime hours. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging and potential delays.

Rappahannock County

Route 628 (Dearing Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.