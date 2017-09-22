Court Square Theater reaches end goal for Save a Seat campaign

After a nearly 10-month campaign, Arts Council of the Valley has reached its Court Square Theater Save a Seat fundraising goal.

The Save a Seat campaign launched in November 2016 as a means of raising funds to replace the seats in ACV’s historic Court Square Theater. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community has made a point of noting the need for new seats, which were not new when Court Square Theater first opened its doors in 1998, though the endeavor has remained a dream for over a decade.

Now, that dream has finally become a reality.

Since the culmination of the Save a Seat campaign, Court Square Theater has selected and ordered new seats, which have an expected installation date of Winter 2017. In the meantime, visitors will have an opportunity to test a sample seat in the theater lobby when it arrives in the coming weeks.

When asked how it feels to finally reach the finish line, theater manager Mark Finks notes, “I really have to extend a huge thank you to the community, because we couldn’t have done it without you. We’re excited to finally get new seats – it’s been a long time coming.”

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.