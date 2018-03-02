Contest: Your chance to sing with #1 recording artist Linda Davis at the Wayne Theatre

Country star Linda Davis performs at the Wayne Theatre on Thursday, March 8. Remember Linda’s hit duet with Reba McEntire, “Does He Love You”? Well… Reba can’t be there, so Country Legends 96.9 WSIG is offering you the chance to sing this award-winning song with Linda instead!

Upload a short video showing off your singing skills for your chance at stardom. Deadline to enter is 7 a.m. Monday, March 5.

Contest details.

The Heart Behind the Music: Details

The Wayne Theatre presents Linda Davis, John Berry and Lenny LeBlanc in The Heart Behind the Music on Thursday, March 8, at 7 p.m.

Admission starts at $25.

Ticket info: click here.

Since 2011, “The Heart Behind The Music” has been bringing to the stage some of the world’s best singers and songwriters who share the meaning and music behind their hit songs.



This show provides an up close, and personal insight into some of the greatest music ever written, and performances by some of the music industry’s most talented musicians. Artists appearing on this show are Linda Davis, John Berry, and Lenny LeBlanc.





