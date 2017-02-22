 jump to example.com

How to choose top movers?

Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 7:10 pm

Choosing the right mover can be hard work as it requires time spent on checking and verifying basic information and many of us are sure that able arranging everything without professional help. We all heard the stories about damaged property, lost belongings, possessions delivered to the wrong address and many others. Moving procedure can be tricky especially if you have no prior experience, therefore, you need to make extra effort to save a bunch of hassle and find reliable moving company that can guarantee safety of all your stuff. Before making any decisions try following these recommendations:

  1. Without any questions online one can find anything fast. But try the old-fashioned way – ask for referrals. Start with your friends, family members and coworkers, for sure they will recommend you to visit site of reputable moving company for you to have stress free experience. It is also possible asking local real estate agent for advice as he knows few reliable companies for sure.
  2. Create a list of most suitable companies. Don’t settle for the first best – ask for estimation from few companies, visit their offices.
  3. Before hiring make sure the chosen company has all documents I order: license and insurance. This is an essential demand for legal domestic and international operation.
  4. Ask representatives about professional experience. The longer moving company stays in business the higher chances that it provides high-quality services and has satisfied clients.
  5. Check the availability of required equipment, vans, storage facilities.

Taking into account this basic information you will save a lot of time in future as you will be completely sure that the chosen service is reliable and have vast experience in this field.

 

How to avoid scam?

We have all heard about moving fraud and don’t want to become victim of one. In order to avoid that it is vital carefully choose moving company paying extra attention to following points:

  • Legitimate movers never ask for deposit before actually moving your belongings. If a company requests a payment in advance – this should be the red flag.
  • If you found the company online don’t be lazy and visit company’s physical address. Make sure chosen mover has the address and not just P.O. Box.
  • Make sure moving firm has active operating authority and adequate insurance.

Having dedicated enough time to research it is quite easy finding reputable moving company. Hiring professional movers is in your best interests as you are going to avoid so many troubles connected with relocation. Expert movers have experience, packing skills, know what vehicle to choose for transportation, which route to take and how to manage time wisely.

