Bridgewater professor to be recognized at VACTE Conference for student impact

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Dr. Jennie M. Carr, an assistant professor of education at Bridgewater College, will be recognized by the Virginia Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (VACTE) at its conference in Williamsburg for her positive impact upon one of her teacher candidates.

Each year VACTE awards scholarships to candidates who are aspiring teachers and, this year, for the first time, asked all nominees to name a faculty or staff member who has had a significant impact upon them. Carr was chosen by Meagan S. Ours of Bridgewater, a liberal studies and Spanish double major who graduated in December.

“Dr. Carr goes above and beyond to prepare us to be exemplary educators,” said Ours in her essay. “It is clear that her passion is more than just a job or a paycheck, but that she cares about us and our future students. I hope that I can absorb as much as possible in my time with her because she is truly an inspiring educator.”

Carr, a 2005 graduate of Bridgewater who has taught at the college since 2012, said she was honored to be named as having a significant impact on the educational career of one of her candidates.

“I decided to move from the P-12 classroom to higher education because I believe in the ‘ripple effect,” said Carr. “I feel if I can positively impact a teacher candidate while at BC, after they graduate they have the opportunity to impact between 20 to 40 students annually for the rest of their career. The ripples grow each year! Meagan is an exceptional teacher who will positively impact the lives of students within our local community.”

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.