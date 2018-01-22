Blue Ridge Parkway accessible to public during government shutdown

During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Park roads, lookouts, trails and open-air memorials along the Blue Ridge Parkway, will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no NPS-provided visitor services on the Parkway, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance. Some lodging, restaurants, and other services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities. Reservations at park hotels for instance, should be confirmed by contacting the concessioner that operates the hotel or visiting their website.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions.

Changes to the Parkway’s winter operating schedule include:

Asheville Visitor Center at Milepost 384 is closed

Sections of the Parkway that were closed due to winter weather at the time of the federal government shutdown will remain closed at this time

The following facilities are open and on normal operating schedules:

Folk Art Center at Milepost 382

Museum of NC Minerals at Milepost 331

Peaks of Otter Lodge at Milepost 86

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.