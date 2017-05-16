Augusta Cooperative supports Market Animal Sale, donates protein to local food pantry

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

It’s easy to think that in the land of the plenty, everyone has consistent access to high-quality, nourishing foods, like beef, pork or lamb. However, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 50 million Americans are food insecure and do not have consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle. Saturday, May 6 in conjunction with the Augusta County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale, one of the largest agricultural events in Augusta County, the Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau, Inc. supported both the local 4-H and FFA members and community patrons in need.

Since 1945, the Augusta Cooperative has been directly involved with the Augusta County Market Animal Show & Sale, an exhibition where local 4-H and FFA members showcase their livestock including cattle, hogs and sheep. This year marked another exciting year with over 500 animals and 200 youth participants. Exhibitors have worked many months feeding and caring for their livestock and looked to take home the coveted ‘Grand Champion’ title. Post competition, all animals were purchased by local buyers. This year, the Augusta Cooperative purchased 61 animals, totaling over $32,000 in a direct effort to support agriculture and Augusta County youth.

“The Augusta Cooperative has a strong tradition of community involvement, particularly with agriculture events and food donation centers,” said Kevin McLaren, General Manager of Augusta Cooperative. “This week, we donated a few hundred pounds of protein, purchased locally from the exhibitors of the Augusta County Market Animal Show and that protein went directly to families in need right here in Augusta County. The protein donation was delivered to the Verona Food Pantry (68 Dick Huff Lane, Verona, Virginia). Augusta Cooperative remains committed to helping its agriculture customers and community members from farm to fork. Congratulations to all of the exhibitors and the Market Animal Show Committee for a successful event. We look forward to supporting Augusta County youth at the 2018 Market Animal Show & Sale.”

About the Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau, Inc.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in the Shenandoah Valley, with five branch stores in Virginia, the Augusta Cooperative is a leading supplier of agriculture and rural lifestyle products. Our diversified platform is the foundation for a variety of items such as feed, seed, livestock equipment, fertilizer, hardware, pet food & pet supplies, animal health, lawn & garden, clothing and much more. The Augusta Cooperative proudly serves over 25 counties in Virginia and West Virginia.

For additional information, visit www.AugustaCoop.com.

About the Verona Community Food Pantry

The Verona Community Food Pantry (VCFP) is 100+ volunteers drawn together by their commitment to provide food to those in need in Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro, Virginia. The VCFP is an independent all-volunteer, 501c3 nonprofit corporation.

For additional information, visit www.VeronaFoodPantry.org.