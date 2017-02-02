Art created by persons with Alzheimer’s featured in exhibit at McGuffey Art Center
Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 5:01 pm
Art created by persons with Alzheimer's featured in exhibit at McGuffey Art Center
Over 40 pieces of art created by persons with Alzheimer’s disease will be on exhibit and for sale at the McGuffey Art Center in Charlottesville in February.
The ART 4 ALZ exhibit is being held in McGuffey’s Upper Hall Gallery and opens to the public on Friday, February 3 to as part of downtown Charlottesville’s “First Friday” arts event.
“Through research, we now know that art appreciation and the ability to engage in the creative arts is possible deep into the disease process. Quality of life for both the individual with the diagnosis and caregivers is enhanced through the arts,” said Sue Friedman, president and CEO of the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We are honored to display some amazing art, created by members of our community affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. I urge everyone to visit McGuffey Art Center in February for this unique, inaugural Art show and sale.”
