Arnold’s homer helps Squirrels split DH

Jeff Arnold swatted his first home run of the season in extra innings on Saturday night to help lead Richmond (14-20) to a 4-1 win over Bowie (19-17) in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Prince George’s Stadium.

Arnold’s blast made a winner out of starter Matt Gage, who tossed seven solid innings to earn his first win of the year. The Squirrels dropped the first game of the twin bill 2-1, losing on an error in the last play of the game. The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.

Game 1

The Squirrels allowed a 1-0 lead to slip away in the seventh and final inning of Game 1. Facing closer Reyes Moronta, Garabez Rosa walked to begin the inning for the Baysox. Rosa rounded the bases and scored to tie the game on a chopped ground ball up the first base line off the bat of Erick Salcedo. Salcedo then advanced to third on a ground out and scored the winning run when Adrian Marin dribbled a slow comebacker to the mound. The ball went through Moronta’s legs to end the game, 2-1.

Scoreless through the first six innings, Richmond snapped the tie with a run in the top of the seventh inning. Dylan Davis roped a double to the ally in right center field to open the frame off of reliever Miguel Castro. Castro then retired the next two hitters, until Ali Castilloripped a single up the middle to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

Richmond sent Cory Taylor to the mound to start Friday’s doubleheader against Bowie LHP Tanner Scott. Taylor evaded trouble in the first inning and pitched five solid innings in the contest, D.J. Stewart singled with one out to get things going in the first and Taylor hit the next batter Wellington Castillo. Austin Wynns then drew a walk but Taylor buckled down and induced an inning-ending double play to close out the frame.

Scott, working on a strict innings limit, cruised through his three innings of work to earn a no-decision. The lefty did not allow a hit and struck out four on 46 pitches. Miguel Castro entered and picked up where Scott left off to finish the final four innings.

Taylor sailed through the middle innings after the brush with danger in the first. The righty retired eight straight batters from the end of the second until the start of the fifth. He picked up another double play in his fifth and final inning of work. The righty received a no-decision despite allowing only two hits in the start. He walked three and punched out five.

Castro (1-0) earned the win by tossing four innings of relief. He allowed the one run on six hits in his Bowie debut.

Game 2

Bowie jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a run in the first inning off of starting pitcher Matt Gage. With one out, D.J. Stewart singled to center field. Gage then punched out Wellington Castillo for the second out of the inning, but Garabez Rosa struck again, doubling to right field bring home Stewart for the early lead.

Gage settled in and cruised after the first inning run. He retired the side in order in the second and worked around a two-out walk in the third. Gage used 44 pitched through the first three innings in the outing.

Richmond struck for a run off of Grimes to tie the game in the third inning. Tyler Horan led off the inning with a mammothhome run over the right center field wall to make it a 1-1 contest. It was the first home run of the season for Horan.

Grimes recovered from the Horan homer and was not in trouble again until he faced Horan in the fifth inning. Leading off the inning, Horan roped a double into right center field. Ali Castillo then attempted to advance him to third on a bunt, but Grimes fielded and threw to third base for the first out. Bowie then executed a double play to end the inning.

Gage carried on through seven innings for Richmond, sending the game into extra innings. The lefty escaped a bases loaded bind in the sixth inning and finished with 96 pitches thrown. Gage (1-3) struck out four and walked one in his sixth start of the season.

Richmond snapped the 1-1 tie when Jeff Arnold launched a solo shot over the right field wall to start the eighth inning. Miguel Gomez then later added a two-run blast to lift Richmond into a 4-1 lead.

Tyler Cyr tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save of the year.

The Squirrels continue their seven game road trip with the series finale from Bowie on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Right-hander Jordan Johnson (1-2, 2.93) will make the start for Richmond against Baysox RHP Brandon Barker. The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, May 19 with another Free Shirt Friday & Happy Hour. Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com