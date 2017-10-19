Animal cognition research, education, and outreach funded by NSF

The new funding will allow Sewall to continue this line of research, as well as increase education and outreach in the field.

She will teach a new course titled Animal Cognition through the Department of Biological Sciences in the College of Science. The course, available to undergraduate and graduate students, will involve working with local high school classes interested in animal cognition research, and will be available beginning in fall 2018.

Sewall will also work with K-12 teachers to develop an animal cognition module in line with the Virginia Standards of Learning for regional high school classes to use. Four teachers will visit Sewall’s lab in summer 2018 to develop a one-week module that they can take back to their classrooms.

Sewall, who is also affiliated with the Global Change Center at Virginia Tech, an arm of the Fralin Life Science Institute, said the research is important for understanding how changes in resource availability due to climate change or habitat degradation could impact bird social dynamics and ultimately, individuals’ learning and brain function.

But, because zebra finches are a model for human language learning, the research also shines a light on how lifestyle impacts human cognition.

“With the incidence of brain-related disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and autism, on the rise, understanding the brain’s reaction to environmental factors is incredibly important,” said Sewall.

The project is funded for five years by NSF’s Division of Integrative Organismal Systems with grant IOS-1652496.

“This research project is an example of science focused on a single organism and topic — here, a common songbird and how stress impacts it — with the potential to produce results that tell us more about vast groups of creatures, including humans,” said Jodie Jawor, program director for the Behavioral Systems Cluster at the National Science Foundation. “The National Science Foundation’s animal behavior program supports integrative work, such as this, that can help us piece together the rules governing all life.”

The CAREER grant is the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious award, given to creative junior faculty considered likely to become academic leaders of the future. Sewall is one of three College of Science faculty to receive a CAREER Award this year, the first time that three faculty have won such funding in more than 10 years. The other two faculty members are Julianne Chung, of the Department of Mathematics, and F. Marc Michel, of the Department of Geosciences.