Zombies coming to The ‘Burg! Run to benefit brain injury group

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley is sponsoring the fifth annual Zombie Run for Brains to be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.

Can you navigate your way through the grounds of Fear Forest (6340 Oak Shade Road, Harrisonburg) without getting infected by the zombies that lurk along the way? Each participant will be given a flag football belt at the beginning of the race.

Complete the 1.5 mile course with at least one flag left and you’ve survived! End the course without any flags left, you’ve been infected and will need to be “disinfected” before you can rejoin society. If you choose to participate without a belt, the zombies will not come after you and you will still have fun!

Walkers and runners of all levels are welcome! This is a fun-run and not a timed course.

