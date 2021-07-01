Youngkin launches Educators for Youngkin coalition

Published Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021, 8:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Glenn Youngkin announced today the launch of “Educators for Youngkin,” a coalition of teachers, parents, educators, and community members across Virginia that are committed to restoring excellence in education.

Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor, and the Educators for Youngkin Coalition will work to fix standards and underperformance in all Virginia schools.

Educators for Youngkin will be led by Suparna Dutta, a mother of two children in the Fairfax County Public School system. After training as a civil engineer in India, she arrived in the United States for graduate studies and received a master of science in environmental engineering from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

“I am proud to lead the Educators for Youngkin Coalition in this critical fight to protect our children’s education and restore academic excellence,” Dutta said. “I know Glenn Youngkin is the right leader to increase academic opportunity for our children, provide more school options for our parents and teachers, increase transparency in our school system, and raise Virginia’s academic standards. I believe that the most urgent issues facing education are public school officials’ discouragement of transparency, parental engagement, and diversity of viewpoint, and the misguided adoption of critical race theory, which denigrates and segregates children based on race.”

“As governor, I will work to fix underperformance in our schools and reestablish academic excellence across the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said. “Under Terry McAuliffe, Virginia lowered accreditation standards and math proficiency standards, damaging Virginia’s schools and students. Together, we will strengthen Virginia’s academic standards and improve opportunities for all students by establishing transparent metrics and accountability to restore excellence to public schools.

“We must establish higher standards and improved curricula, increase investment in teachers and facilities, and empower parents to choose the best education path for their child. This will stop the downward spiral of K-12 public education in Virginia, and get the political agendas out of the classroom so that students are taught how to think instead of what to think. I am honored to have Educators for Youngkin join me in this effort and provide valuable insight on how to provide a better future for Virginia’s children.”