X2 Comedy, 1 Tribe Farm kick off Outdoor Summer Fun Series on June 11

X2 Comedy is partnering with 1 TribeFarm for an Outdoor Summer Fun Series starting on Friday, June 11.

The outdoor summer fun experience includes fresh off the farm food, live music, comedy and beverages. A menu of Southern Comfort food harvested from the 1 Tribe Pastures and Gardens will be prepared by Chef Jordan Palmer of Twice Baked Provisions. Musical group VS will be performing at the kick-off event on June 11.

X2 Comedy is based out of Harrisonburg, producing live showcases featuring local, regional and nationally touring comedians. X2 has now hosted more than 40 comedy shows and counting for a growing audience who find X2’s brand of clean comedy PG-13 entertainment to be fun, refreshing and hilarious.

Event Details

Friday, June 11. Food & Music begin at 7 p.m., X2 Show begins at 8 p.m.

1 Tribe Farm, 877 Todd Road, Mount Sidney

$20 just for the show, $35 for FarmFresh dinner and the show. Dinner will also be available a la carte on the day of the event for $20 – limited availability, first-come-first-served.

Tickets and parking limited. Tickets should be purchased in advance at 1tribefarm.com/products/outdoor-summer-fun-series-june-11th-2021

To protect yourself, the staff, talent, crew and those around you we ask that you do not attend this event if you have a fever (above 100.4) or you’re showing potential signs of the Covid-19 virus. Please sit 6 feet apart and bring a mask or face covering.

These events are BYOB: Adults of legal age may bring their own beverages to enjoy.

Music will be provided by VS, a band comprised of singer songwriter Valerie McQueen, Sera Petras of the Findells, and October Thomas.

Comedians performing in this show are Dawn Davis Womack (Harrisonburg), Christopher Cantrell (Richmond), Mike Moran (Baltimore), and Cornbread the Comic.

For more information about the event, contact Dawn Davis Womack: bookx2comedy@gmail.com or 540-560-3356, or Travis at 1 Tribe Farm: sales@1tribefarm.com or 337-781-8749

