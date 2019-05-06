WTJU, WXTJ host two candidate forums for June 11 primary

WTJU 91.1 FM & WXTJ 100.1 FM will co-host candidate forums for Charlottesville City Council and General Assembly House District 57.

Both forums will air live on WXTJ 100.1 FM, stream at wxtj.fm/player, and live video stream at WTJU’s Facebook page.

“Virginia has primary elections on June 11. Here in the Charlottesville area, the primaries matter a lot,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU and Staff Advisor of WXTJ Student Radio. “These forums combine UVA student producers with community broadcasting to help serve the information needs of our area.”

Monday, May 6, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Forum with the five Democratic candidates vying for a seat on the Charlottesville City Council: Bob Fenwick, Sena Magill, Michael Payne, Brian Pinkston, and Lloyd Snook.

Wednesday, May 15, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Forum with the two candidates running for Virginia House District 57: Kathy Galvin and Sally Hudson.

Both forums are free and open to the public. They will be held in WTJU’s new home at 2244 Ivy Road in Charlottesville.

“WTJU nurtures our sense of community and sense of place. In addition to a raft of live music events, our event space is perfectly suited for conversations like these about the future of our community,” said Moore.

