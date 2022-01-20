Works from Kristen Peyton on display at Bridgewater College

Published Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, 7:02 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Randolph-Macon College professor and painter Kristen Peyton will exhibit a collection of paintings and drawings in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery at Bridgewater College.

Peyton is a painter and draftsman of color, light and space. She paints poetic moments discovered in her surroundings of home, studio, community and travel. Peyton works from direct observation, imbuing her paintings with site-specific atmosphere and painterly breath.

“My work is a gesture of hospitality—an invitation to marvel at the mystery, beauty and grandeur of commonplace moments encountered in everyday life,” Peyton said. “The essence of my work is observation. I paint directly from my chosen motif for the duration of the painting, inspired and motivated by the energy of life observed.”

The gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to midnight on Sunday. In case of inclement weather closings, check bridgewater.edu.

An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the gallery, and Peyton will give an artist’s talk that night at 5:30 p.m.

Both the exhibit and opening reception/artist’s talk are free and open to the public. In keeping with guidance from the CDC, Bridgewater College requires that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, properly wear face masks when indoors in public areas of campus.