Women’s Basketball: Virginia loses again, this time at #5 Louisville
Virginia suffered a 71-56 loss at #5 Louisville on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville (19-1, 8-0 ACC) led by 20 points in the first half, but the Cavaliers (7-12, 2-6 ACC) narrowed the gap to 10 in the third quarter. The Cardinals built their lead back up to 20 in the fourth quarter and held on.
UVA freshman guard Shemera Williams (Milwaukee, Wisc.) scored a season-high 20 points. Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Dena Evans led Louisville with 21 points.
