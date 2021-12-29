Women’s Basketball: Thursday’s Virginia game against Notre Dame postponed

The ACC announced Wednesday that the Notre Dame at Virginia women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

Additionally, the ACC announced that the Georgia Tech at Pitt game on Dec. 30, and the Pitt at Boston College game slated for Sunday, Jan. 2, have also been postponed.

Pitt and Virginia are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the Georgia Tech at Pitt game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. and the Pitt at Boston College game is now set for Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The reschedule date for Virginia and Notre Dame will be determined later.

The full 2021-22 ACC women’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

The UVA Athletic Ticket Office will contact ticket holders directly with options under the Fans First program.

