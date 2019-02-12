Wildlife Center of Virginia presents educational program

The Wildlife Center of Virginia, a leading teaching and research hospital for native wildlife, will present A View From the Top: Birds of Prey, a program about the raptors that live around us, at Rocking R Hardware in Harrisonburg on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10:00 a.m.

The program is free and open to the public.

Alex Wehrung, one of the Center’s Outreach Coordinators, will provide information on what makes birds of prey such successful hunters. Learn about the fantastic tools these magnificent predators have and discover what they can teach us about the world they inhabit. Joining Wehrung for the program will be three of the Center’s education animals, representing several native raptor species:

Verlon, an American Kestrel

Gus, a Barred Owl

Ruby, a Red-tailed Hawk

