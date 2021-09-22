Why you should consider a graduate degree

Earning your bachelors is no small feat. It’s a noteworthy accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated. It’s also an important step into entering the workforce. But whether you’re in your twenties or someone a bit older, you might start to wonder if a four-year degree is enough. With such fierce competition in the workplace, it’s normal to think that getting a graduate degree is the next logical step. If you’ve been debating whether you should earn a master’s degree, here’s four reasons that can make the decision process a little easier.

Personal enrichment

Learning is an ongoing process that doesn’t stop just because you completed four years of college. A lot of people love the way education enriches their lives, both personally and on a professional level. Going back to grad school can make you feel more accomplished and boost your self-confidence. It also gives you a feeling of a job well done knowing you put your best foot forward in terms of education.

Financial security

Getting your grad degree can also boost your annual salary as well. Companies want people who are dedicated to doing the best job they can. Since employers are also willing to pay people who have grad degrees, furthering education can help you earn more money, which in turn leads to financial freedom.

Become an expert

Becoming an expert in a chosen niche doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a life-long process that takes time and dedication to bettering yourself. For instance, if you’ve been interested in law enforcement, getting your grad degree in law can make you an expert in the field. Taking out loans for law school can be costly, especially when they’re through the federal government. However, applying through a private lender can help you further your education without exuberant interest rates. The repayment terms are usually more favorable, which gives you a chance to focus on your studies, not worry about paying back your loans.

Hands-on experience

The courses in a graduate program are far different than when you were earning your bachelor’s degree. The curriculum often encompasses a more hands-on experience while earning your degree. For example, the path to becoming a data analyst can be done essentially all from inside a classroom but the connections you will need to succeed will come as a result of the hands-on experiences grad school affords you. Many colleges offer internships, online and in person, both of which can become a full-time job offer after graduation.

More opportunities

As prestigious as a BA degree is, it’s now become expected that job candidates have completed four years of college. With that said, employers are now looking for candidates who they feel go the extra mile and earn their graduate degree. In fact, earning your master’s degree can be the difference between getting a chance to interview or not. It can also open the door to higher positions within the company you currently work at. Since many companies like to hire from within, it’s a good idea to consider returning to college if you’re hoping for a promotion.

Different career path

A graduate degree can help you finally solidify a career change. It’s not uncommon to feel stuck in the job you were hired for after earning your bachelors. Even if you like your current job, you might feel like you’re stuck in a rut and need a change. Going back to college can give that educational edge to apply for a new job, possibly in a completely different field.

Set a good example

If you have children, getting a graduate degree lets you be a good example. They not only see your dedication to ongoing learning, but also your desire to be the best version of yourself. In turn, this may give them incentive to pursue higher education when the time arrives.