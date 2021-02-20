How to become a data analyst in 2021

Advancements in technology have encouraged many to consider careers in data analysis. As society intertwines with technology, the ways we address problems are changing, and data analysis is at the heart of this shift. New developments like the relational database provide analysts with improved ways of retrieving databases. These changes have prompted more interest in data analysis. Here’s how to become a data analyst in 2021.

Pursue higher education

You can study tricks of the trade on your own, but if you’re serious about a career in data analysis, you’ll still need to learn the skills that will allow you to use data analytics in real-life. You must pursue a college education and go for your bachelor’s degree to gain the knowledge you’ll need.

Enroll in quality online education courses

If you’re brand new to all this, check out some of the beginner courses available on Eons Academy where they provide Eons Academy courses, graduate level math courses, data science for beginners, python for beginners. Enroll in online quality education courses, including graduate-level math courses, python for beginners, and other data science classes that will allow you to become more acquainted with the information you’ll need to know as a data analyst.

Define your degree

Data analysts must earn their bachelor’s degrees in statistics and analytics. Moving up the ladder within a company may require that you achieve your master’s degree in data analytics. It is possible to get ahead without your master’s but having your master’s will make it easier for companies to consider you for higher positions.

Your career steps

Getting into the workforce will be an uphill climb. Graduates achieve entry-level data analyst jobs that may allow them to move up in positions depending on the company. Data analyst is a serious by-the-books career, so following a steady path by earning the appropriate degrees is crucial for the job.

Know the tools

Data analysts rely on tools to help them organize the data they collect. Technology is always progressing, but for now, get to know Google Analytics, Tableau, Jupiter Notebook system, GitHub, and AWS S3. These tools make it easier for data experts to complete projects and organize their data. Think of them as your agenda book for statistical analysis.

Know your purpose

Make sure you understand what a data analyst does and why their work is essential to research and development. A data analyst discovers ways to solve problems using a large dataset that provides insight into statistical factors affecting an issue. This profession requires knowledge in collecting, processing, and carrying out statistical analyses and interpreting data. Data analysis is like mathematical journalism: numbers and data raise questions that impact the world.

Are you ready?

Data analysts are linear-thinkers and are disciplined and curious people who want to help the world by using their research and data discoveries to ask questions and solve problems. If this sounds like you and you’re willing to put in the work, then get ready to help the world, one data set at a time.

Story by Brad Bernanke

