What women prefer at casinos

The current picture of the online gambling community is starting to change old perspective about players that are strictly male. Ladies have found their entrance into an internet gaming world, and they are good at it. Even though men still outnumber the girls in this type of entertainment, we should take a look into women`s preference when it comes to online casinos.

Men vs. Women

In this known battle there are no enemies. Women and men often play in completely different fields and using different gambling habits. Probably the easiest way to answer the question about what women prefer at casinos would be a simple comparison to the opposite sex.

While men would seek slots and table games with more skill required, women would most likely decide to play pieces with transparent potential chances. For online casinos like https://casinos-top-online.co.uk/euromoon-casino/ this should not be a problem. They offer both types of games. But manufacturers should ask themselves – is it enough just to put pink glitter into a design and expect to be popular with the ladies. Well, not anymore because the gambling crowd of today has some high standards; Slots vs. Live Dealer Tables – Statistics show that only 2% of female players bet on live tables. Unlike male bettors, ladies would rather push the spinning buttons and enjoy slot machines. However, the overall percentage tells us that in some countries there are more women than men gambling actively. All this does not mean that women do not like table games because they are getting more into them, like Craps, Roulette, and even Live Poker.

The Female Slot Empire

Many like to say that chicks have hots for slots and this is not so far away from the truth. One of the main reasons why women love slot machines is that they are very convenient. Providing not only interesting themes and stories but also simple rules, pokies tend to be attractive to the girls without prior gambling experience.

You will agree that slot machines are not so hard to comprehend. Bettors need to place a stake and push a button. Moreover, they are based on a random number generator and pure luck so do not require high skills, like for example poker.

Yes, They Actually Use Phones

Even though men are dominating the world of online gambling, chicks are going forward with the usage of modern mobile phones. Though some thought the latest technology would scare ladies a bit, statistics proved otherwise – women are active on mobile casinos and they prefer a faster and more accurate way of playing. What that means is that you cannot fool a lady with sparkling design and glitter if your game is not transparent enough and does not have some quality features.

Basically, women want the same as the men but their motives and reasons are different. Mostly they want to relax and take a fun rest, not thinking too much about the specific game, while men tend also to win if possible.

One more thing – ladies like to play safe. A secure environment is one of the main characteristics a casino should have so the female players steps into it. They tend to inform themselves better prior to bet and also read more about the particular piece. Girls would search online, explore, watch demo versions, and find out about ratings more often than men. We could say that women usually think more before they start playing, while men start to think the moment they place a bet.

No, It Is NOT Bingo

One of the most common prejudice is that girls like and play only Bingo. However, we beg to differ, while statistics show male players are still making the majority of more than 50% when it comes to this piece. It is true, though that female bettors are not going to place large and enormous amounts easily, yet, the gap between the sexes is narrowing down.

The Social Gambling

This is probably one of those types of playing you will encounter a lot of women. This kind of betting is connected to people that use social networks often, and the number of men and women doing that is very, very close. The most common platform, in this case, is Facebook and the most frequently played game is slot machines.

The Future of Female Gambling

In the end, it all depends on the taste. But we are far from the fact that we do not need women casinos. Of course, ladies will do just fine among male players. More often women gamble professionally and even are becoming addicts. The future of female gaming is bright – they are becoming the symbol of fierce competition and passionate play.

