What to like, dislike from Virginia’s 80-73 loss at #5 Louisville

Like: Tomas Woldetensae went the eff off

Kyle Guy doesn’t always have the swagger that Tomas Woldetensae had Saturday in the Yum! Center.

Woldy had 27 points, was 10-of-13 from the floor, 7-of-10 from three.

Six of three came in the second half. He made another jumper with his foot on the line.

In the stretch that saw Virginia go from down nine with 9:29 to go to up two with 3:25 left, Woldetensae scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and assisted Kihei Clark on a three, accounting for 17 of the 21 points in the run.

And then, he didn’t get another shot from the field, which is maddening.

More maddening: he had the ball in his hands a couple of times down the stretch, but largely, the game fell into the hands of the guy who thinks it’s his team, who …

Sorry. I’ll save what I was going to say there for a dislike.

This was the second game in three weeks in which Woldetensae had seven made threes (he was 7-of-14 from deep in the OT win at Wake Forest on Jan. 26).

Woldetensae is shooting 44 percent (33-of-75) from three in his last 14 games.

How about more touches for this guy?

Like: Big night for Kihei

Clark played all 40 against the tough Louisville pressure, and had a nice floor game – seven assists and just four turnovers.

Oh, and you have to mention: 23 points, 8-of-13 shooting, 4-of-6 from three.

Dumb people who don’t know that they’re dumb people think Kihei is a liability.

Guy has more BD energy in his left pinkie than the rest of y’all have in total.

Dislike: The guy who thinks it’s his team

Mamadi Diakite can do so much, but he can also tend to try to do too much, and you saw that again on Saturday late.

On his way to a lackluster 10-point, 3-of-11 from the field, two-rebound performance, Diakite took it upon himself to hold Woldetensae under 30.

The 6’9” senior jacked up three shots, all misses, and also clanked the front end of a 1-and-1, in the final three minutes, as Louisville closed on a 12-3 run.

The sight of the ball going into deep space when it gets to Diakite on the block and pounds, pounds, pounds the ball into the floor before firing off a fadeaway will haunt this Virginia team when it awaits its fate on Selection Sunday.

Dislike: The other big

We get the other Jay Huff, and Virginia is celebrating a win right now.

Instead, we got the Huff that reminds you of how Mike Tobey could also somehow be seven feet tall and somehow blend into the background.

Huff had a snoozer four points on 2-of-5 shooting and five rebounds in 30 minutes.

Huff and Diakite (two rebounds) do what they normally do on the boards, and this one’s a win.

Louisville had a 15-4 edge in second-chance points, in a game that was a one-possession difference into the endgame.

Story by Chris Graham

