Westbound lane on Route 33 closed for slope work

One westbound lane of Route 33 on Swift Run Gap will be closed during daytime hours this week while permanent stabilization is installed in the area where a mudslide closed Route 33 on May 31.

The right lane will be closed about one-half mile east of the summit during the work. Motorists should be alert for signs directing them through the work zone and obey speed limits and traffic controls.

The westbound right lane will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

