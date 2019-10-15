Webpage to help mobile businesses connect with Harrisonburg

A new webpage at the City of Harrisonburg’s website seeks to support mobile businesses as they navigate the process of starting in Harrisonburg.

The informational webpage, www.harrisonburgva.gov/mobile-businesses, includes requirements for the vehicle the business will be operating from, where the vehicle is permitted to be located, and how to apply for a business license. It is important for all mobile business owners to review these regulations and acquire necessary permits.

The Harrisonburg City Fire Department has also begun performing inspections on existing mobile business units which use combustible fuel, often used when cooking, to ensure compliance with the 2015 Virginia State Fire Prevention Code. Approval must be received from the Harrisonburg City Fire Department prior to operating

