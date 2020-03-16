Waynesboro YMCA offers facility, program updates
The Waynesboro YMCA is staying open, for now, but the Y’s executive director notes that things are changing daily, even hourly.
“Although the Y is staying open, we are suspending many programs, intentionally reducing traffic in our building to meet the governor’s guidelines, and encouraging our membership to utilize virtual workout programming from home and maintain their health and wellness,” executive director Jeff Fife said.
Fife and the YMCA’s staff are monitoring the CDC and in communications with the local health department, city government, and DSS Childcare Licensing Department.
The Y is advising members to consult the organization’s Facebook page and new text communication software.
If you haven’t already, text YMCA to 855.444.YMCA for continued updates.
“If you do plan on coming into the facility, please utilize the sanitizers located throughout the building, wash your hands with frequency, and don’t come if you are feeling unwell,” Fife said.
Here is the current state of the facility and programs
- Waynesboro Y is open regular hours
- Group Fitness is cancelled through the month with virtual online workouts being sent to the membership
- Swim lessons are postponed through the month
- Pool hours changing to 7am-7pm
- Morning water aerobics is going on as scheduled and evening class is moved up to 6am-7pm
- Childcare is in extended holiday camp mode for those already enrolled in childcare afterschool programming and utilizing space throughout the building including the downstairs gym, group fitness space, and classrooms
- SMAC is being adapted with formal practices suspended but workouts being sent home (along with leadership training & stroke development) with voluntary swimming during 2-6pm
- Observation room is closed
- Evening child drop off is cancelled
- Weight rooms are open
- Cardio is open
- Morning child watch is open
- Upstairs gym is open
- Martial Arts is being evaluated after today
- For your virtual workout at home, use the Y’s 360 Program: www.youtube.com/channel/UCOGt_IpceP_xQhhCMCrut_A.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.