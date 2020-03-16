Waynesboro YMCA offers facility, program updates

The Waynesboro YMCA is staying open, for now, but the Y’s executive director notes that things are changing daily, even hourly.

“Although the Y is staying open, we are suspending many programs, intentionally reducing traffic in our building to meet the governor’s guidelines, and encouraging our membership to utilize virtual workout programming from home and maintain their health and wellness,” executive director Jeff Fife said.

Fife and the YMCA’s staff are monitoring the CDC and in communications with the local health department, city government, and DSS Childcare Licensing Department.

The Y is advising members to consult the organization’s Facebook page and new text communication software.

If you haven’t already, text YMCA to 855.444.YMCA for continued updates.

“If you do plan on coming into the facility, please utilize the sanitizers located throughout the building, wash your hands with frequency, and don’t come if you are feeling unwell,” Fife said.

Here is the current state of the facility and programs

Waynesboro Y is open regular hours

Group Fitness is cancelled through the month with virtual online workouts being sent to the membership

Swim lessons are postponed through the month

Pool hours changing to 7am-7pm

Morning water aerobics is going on as scheduled and evening class is moved up to 6am-7pm

Childcare is in extended holiday camp mode for those already enrolled in childcare afterschool programming and utilizing space throughout the building including the downstairs gym, group fitness space, and classrooms

SMAC is being adapted with formal practices suspended but workouts being sent home (along with leadership training & stroke development) with voluntary swimming during 2-6pm

Observation room is closed

Evening child drop off is cancelled

Weight rooms are open

Cardio is open

Morning child watch is open

Upstairs gym is open

Martial Arts is being evaluated after today

For your virtual workout at home, use the Y’s 360 Program: www.youtube.com/channel/UCOGt_IpceP_xQhhCMCrut_A.

Story by Chris Graham

