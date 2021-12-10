Waynesboro to hold public hearing on Civil War monument on Monday

Published Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 12:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Waynesboro City Council is required by state law to hold a public hearing on the removal and relocation of the Col. William H. Harman Civil War monument in Constitution Park.

Even though the monument has already been removed and relocated, after an act of vandalism last year.

City Council has set a public hearing at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting next week, which will be held at Kate Collins Middle School.

The city had already determined that the monument, which was dedicated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1926, would need to be moved as part of the work in the South River Preserve North Project.

Following its vandalism-related removal last summer, a number of interested individuals and groups communicated interest in the marker’s history and future, according to a staff report to City Council members published Friday.

Section 15.2-1812 of the Code of Virginia requires localities to hold public hearings regarding the removal and or relocation of monuments. City Council is not asked to make a determination after Monday’s public hearing, but rather will simply hold the public hearing and receive comment.

Story by Chris Graham

Related



