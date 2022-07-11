Waynesboro: This week at the Wayne Theatre
The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro will be showing “The Flight of the Phoenix” (1965) with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The film will feature an introduction and commentary by Jimmy O.
On Saturday, July 16, the Wayne Theatre presents Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. This event features the live music of Ricky Nelson’s hit songs including “Hello Mary Lou” and “Travelin’ Man” – performed by Ricky’s own twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar.
The twins hit #1 on the Billboard charts with their rock band Nelson and their mega hit “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection.” The Nelson family is in the Guinness Book of Worlds as the only family in entertainment history with three generations of #1 hitmakers (grandsons of ‘50s TV icons Ozzie and Harriet Nelson).
In other news, a second show has been added for Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta on August 13.
For more information on upcoming shows, visit the Wayne Theatre website.