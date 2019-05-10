Waynesboro teen arrested on marijuana charges
A 19-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested after a SWAT team found a half-pound of marijuana and more than $1,000 in cash in a May 9 raid.
Khalid Amid Turay was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of felony distribution of marijuana.
Turay was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.