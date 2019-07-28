Waynesboro Police Department honors employee of the year

The Waynesboro Police Department recently honored Paul Harris as its 2018 Employee of the Year.

The department held an awards ceremony on July 24 to present the Employee of the Year Award and conduct a promotion ceremony.

Harris, who serves the department as a part time processing officer and as a volunteer auxiliary sergeant, was selected as the employee of the year for his exemplary performance, dedication and work ethic.

Harris began his service as a volunteer auxiliary officer in 2012 and was subsequently hired as the department’s part time processing officer upon his retirement from UPS in 2015. He has received several commendations or awards, both from the Auxiliary and the department and it is an honor to have him in our organization.

Due to retirement, the department had openings for a sergeant and a corporal in its leadership team and the following officers were promoted as the result of a competitive process.

Vincent J. Donald, has been promoted to sergeant. Sgt. Donald is a 12-year veteran of the department who will serve as a shift commander in the Patrol Division. Sgt. Donald, who previously served as corporal and assistant shift commander, is a member of the Hostage Negotiations Team and serves as a general instructor, defensive tactics instructor and CIT instructor. He served the department for several years as a field training officer and continues to mentor and guide new officers.

Evan A. Bourne has been promoted to corporal. Cpl. Bourne has been with the department for three and a half years and will serve as an assistant shift Commander in the Patrol Division. Cpl. Bourne serves as a field training officer in the Patrol Division and is also a member of the SWAT Team and serves as a general instructor and CIT instructor.

Service Recognition

Chief Mike Wilhelm also recognized the following employees for varying years of service with the presentation of Challenge Coins to commemorate their years of dedication.

40 years of service – Cpl. James Short

35 years of Service – Office Manager Jeanie Surratt

25 years of Service – Capt. Mike Martin

25 years of Service – Sgt. Charles Baugher

20 years of Service – Records Technician Ann Corbin

5 years of Service – Officer Chris Johnson, Officer Zackary Karr, Officer Charles Kimmell, Officer Alison Willis and Crime Analyst Emily Reed

