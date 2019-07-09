Waynesboro man in custody after firing shots at police

A fugitive is in custody after shooting at police officers trying to apprehend him on West Main Street in Downtown Waynesboro.

Guy Carlyle Venable Jr., 29, of Waynesboro, was walking on West Main near the Quality Inn parking lot when a police officer attempted to apprehend him on outstanding warrants.

Venable tried to flee the scene, and the officer pursued him through the parking lot down a set of stairs between buildings at the motel.

The chase continued through the motel parking lot to the parking lot at the adjoining Ace Hardware, then onto Alexander Lane, where a second officer arrived at the scene in a cruiser.

Venable reportedly fired two shots at the officers and was able to elude officers.

A few minutes later a witness notified police that the man they had been chasing was picked up by a vehicle. Provided a description of the vehicle, Waynesboro and Augusta County officers located it and executed a traffic stop on Bradley Lane in Dooms.

Venable was positively identified and taken into custody by Augusta County deputies, who then turned him over to Waynesboro authorities.

Venable is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

