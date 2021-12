Waynesboro man charged in sexual assault of juvenile

Published Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, 1:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Waynesboro man is in custody on a charge of aggravated sexual battery of a juvenile.

James W. Plecker, 54, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office took a report of a possible sexual assault of a juvenile on Nov. 26, according to the report.

Plecker was charged with one count of object sexual and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Related