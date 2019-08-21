Waynesboro Family Y, VPAS work to reduce older adult falls

Each year, thousands of educators, caregivers, health and aging professionals, and older adults across the country focus their efforts on one goal: preventing falls.

That’s why Waynesboro Family Y and VPAS are partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the Falls Free® Initiative to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Day on September 23. This year’s activities will focus on the teamwork needed to prevent falls effectively.

Falls are a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older, but they are not an inevitable part of aging. There are proven ways to prevent them. The Waynesboro Family Y’s fun community event will empower older adults to stay active, independent, and safe in their homes and communities. Activities will include fall risk assessments, Tai Chi demonstration, Home fall prevention tips, balance and strengthening exercise class.

“If falls prevention isn’t something that you’re thinking about now, I promise there is someone in your life who’s worried about it,” said Jeff Hersh, Fitness Director at the Y. “This kind of education can change a community, and that’s why we’re proud to support Falls Prevention Awareness Day as part of our year-round commitment to supporting older adults in the Waynesboro area.

“Falls prevention is a team effort that takes a balance of education, intervention, and community support,” said Kathleen Cameron, Senior Director of NCOA’s National Falls Prevention Resource Center. “This is an opportunity to empower and educate everyone about their roles in preventing falls.”

In addition to the event at the Waynesboro Family Y, NCOA is hosting a Falls Prevention Awareness Day national photo contest, a live video broadcast and discussion on Facebook with experts and seniors on Sept. 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET, and a Twitter chat for aging services professionals on Sept. 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To find out more about Falls Prevention Awareness Day, go to www.ncoa.org/FPAD.

