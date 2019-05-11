Waynesboro Democrats begin monthly discussion series

The third Wednesday of every month the Waynesboro Democratic Committee will host a discussion on a variety of topics with guest speakers.

Discussions will start around 6:30pm and will be held at the headquarters at 901 Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro.

For the month of May, the meeting, on Wednesday, May 15, will feature a discussion on Modern Monetary Theory. For the month of June, the focus will be Pride Month with a discussion on LGBTQIA issues. In July the focus is on the Health Department, what they do and also their work on the opioid crisis. In August, Waynesboro School Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell will be speaking about education.

In September, the discussion will be about upcoming elections and voting with the Board of Elections. In October the group will host WARM as they gear up for the winter season.

Discussions are free, open to the public and everyone is welcome. We eagerly welcome and encourage folks from all political backgrounds to attend.

