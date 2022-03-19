Next step for Waynesboro museum: Upcoming decision on architectural, engineering firm

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

The detailed design of the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History has been approved by the Commonwealth for funding and the next step is to choose an architectural and engineering firm to make the design a reality.

“So, this is a pretty significant step that really begins to finalize the plans for this building,” said Joe Keiper, executive director of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.

The building, to be located at the corner of Arch Avenue and Main Street in downtown, will be 25,000 square feet on 2.5 acres and cost approximately $20 million from groundbreaking to construction. State funding will help with the costs, which means the project must follow state guidelines.

Keiper said that qualified firms interested in cultural institutions and Virginia museums will be interviewed soon about their experience in constructing museums and ideas for the project in Waynesboro.

“We want to talk to them about their vision,” he said. The pool of candidates includes “impressive firms with impressive credentials.”

According to Keiper, the detailed design will be complete in one year, including design of exhibit spaces. And breaking ground will hopefully happen in 2024.

“I can’t say enough about the people of Waynesboro, Augusta County and surrounding areas,” he said.

City councils, city staffs and service organizations have been helpful and supportive in the effort to make the museum a reality.

Keiper said action to bring a branch of the museum to Waynesboro was led by Del. John Avoli and Sen. Emmett Hanger.

“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are now,” Keiper said.

He also credits the Center for Coldwaters Restoration in Waynesboro, a member of which will be involved in the interview process for an architectural and engineering firm.

“They’ve really been the backbone of our effort locally.”

