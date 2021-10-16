Wayne Theatre offers Dickens Christmas carolers for bookings in holiday season

Published Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, 11:51 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Wayne Theatre’s Dickens Carolers are available for entertainment bookings from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30.

The Dickens Carolers is an engaging group of accomplished a cappella singers. The group performs both traditional and contemporary holiday tunes in beautiful four-part harmony comprised of either quartets or octets.

Businesses and individuals alike who are planning to throw an unforgettable yuletide event may visit waynetheatre.org to secure the carolers for private affairs, community events, and corporate holiday parties.

With music direction by Sarah Cramer, this year’s ensemble is excited to spread Christmas cheer throughout Waynesboro, Wintergreen Resort, and the surrounding areas. Sarah is the co-education director and resident music director for the Wayne Theatre.

Cramer has worked as an actor, music director and choreographer with multiple theatre companies in Virginia, California and Utah. Most recent acting credits include Beauty and the Beast (Mrs. Potts), Hairspray (Prison Matron), Sweeney Todd, and the Secret Garden at the Wayne Theatre.

She is also an experienced vocal soloist, vocal coach, choral conductor, and theatrical makeup designer.

Businesses and individuals who are interested in providing unique and heartwarming holiday entertainment through song for an upcoming event may visit waynetheatre.org/event/dickens-carolers-book-our-carolers to learn more and secure their date.

Note: Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 are not available for booking.