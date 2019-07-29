Warren releases plan to transform approach to trade
Elizabeth Warren on Monday released her plan to break decades of Washington consensus and transform every aspect of America’s current approach to trade.
America enters trade negotiations with enormous leverage because it is the world’s most attractive market. A Warren administration won’t hand that leverage to big corporations to use for their own narrow purposes.
The plan is the third pillar of Warren’s economic patriotism agenda.
Read more about her plan here.
