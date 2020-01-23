Warner urges DOJ to implement national Ashanti Alert system

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging the Department of Justice to comply with the law and fully implement the Ashanti Alert system by the March 19 deadline.

This date was imposed by Sen. Warner, who successfully included language in the government funding bills directing the DOJ to take swift measures to get the critical life-saving alert system fully implemented.

“I am profoundly disappointed that the Department has failed to implement the Ashanti Alert system in a well-organized and competent way. I look forward to the Department’s report and expeditious implementation,” wrote Sen. Warner.

Warner is a champion of the Ashanti Alert system. On Dec. 6, 2018, Warner secured unanimous passage of the Ashanti Alert Act through the Senate. In August 2019, he reiterated the need for the alert’s swift implementation, following a meeting with Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Sullivan.

He has also previously demanded in-person meetings with the DOJ, repeatedly pressed the DOJ for implementation updates, and urged congressional appropriators to provide full funding for the timely implementation of the Ashanti Alert.

