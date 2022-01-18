Warner, Kaine need to fix the Jim Crow filibuster

The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us. Our senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, need to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to the American people, and to do that, they need to fix the Jim Crow filibuster that is blocking the progress of this overwhelmingly popular and urgently needed legislation.

Our freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up barriers to make it harder to vote – especially for people of color. The filibuster is preventing debate on the Freedom to Vote Act. The filibuster is a loophole historically used to block civil rights legislation. If we reform the Senate rules and fix the filibuster, we have a big chance of protecting the freedom to vote, getting big dark money out of politics, and taking action on climate change, immigration reform, gun control, and other crucial issues.

Our senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, must do everything necessary including fixing the filibuster to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to realize the promise of democracy for all!

Letter from Betty Tabony/Charlottesville