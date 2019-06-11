Wanted fugitive escapes after pursuit in Augusta County

A man wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges is at large after a pursuit in Augusta County on Monday.

Jimmy D. Bolenbarker Jr., 34, was spotted at a Fishersville gas station at 5:57 p.m., and fled in a Ford Focus and eventually ended up in the Greenville area.

In the 500 block of Greenville School Road, Bolenbarker lost control of the car before fleeing on foot. An unidentified female, who had been a passenger in the car, then took control of the vehicle and drove it a short distance before she too fled on foot.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jimmy Bolenbarker Jr, or know the identity of the unknown female, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google